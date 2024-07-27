Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.77. 1,745,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,072. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $116.81.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

