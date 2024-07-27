Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,515,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,830,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 361,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 53,834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:FJUL traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $46.07. 127,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $678.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

