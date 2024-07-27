Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,846.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,044. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $168.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

