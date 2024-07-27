Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,246,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $142.21. 1,813,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day moving average is $145.39. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

