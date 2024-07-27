Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average is $113.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

