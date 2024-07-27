Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $55.93. 62,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,523. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.