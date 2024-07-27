Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,354,000 after acquiring an additional 346,214 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 264,923 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 208,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.76.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AVB stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.48. 375,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,912. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.34.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

