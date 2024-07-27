Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 414 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.72. 1,548,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,128. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.78. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.