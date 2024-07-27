Axie Infinity Trading Down 2.1% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $913.00 million and approximately $26.34 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.16 or 0.00008937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,003.59 or 1.00083284 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00071829 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,170,304 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,166,403.323794 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.09318879 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $28,681,808.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

