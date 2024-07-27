AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 million-$9.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.8 million. AudioEye also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.510 EPS.

AudioEye Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEYE traded up $7.51 on Friday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,585. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. AudioEye had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEYE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm began coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioEye has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

