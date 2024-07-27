AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

T traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. 30,764,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,830,707. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

