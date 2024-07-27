AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

T traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.01. 30,844,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,635,392. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.