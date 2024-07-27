Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $41.98. 547,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,992. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

