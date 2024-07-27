AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Issue $0.49 Semi-Annual Dividend

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

AstraZeneca has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. AstraZeneca has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

