AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01, Zacks reports. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,878,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,286. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 94.61%.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
