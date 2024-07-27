AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01, Zacks reports. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,878,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,286. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

