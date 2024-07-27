ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 7,918,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASX

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.