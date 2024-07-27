Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.