Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG traded up $9.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.53. 1,161,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $214.13 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.27.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,560,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

