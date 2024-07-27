Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $267.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AJG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.27.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE AJG opened at $283.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $214.13 and a one year high of $283.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 884,394 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 180.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,228,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,076,000 after purchasing an additional 790,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,177,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.