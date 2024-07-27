Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 51,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

