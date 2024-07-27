Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Trading Up 0.4%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

