Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Short Interest Update

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOGO. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 731.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AOGO opened at $10.98 on Friday. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

