ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 536,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 510,609 shares.The stock last traded at $27.22 and had previously closed at $27.32.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.22 million, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,966.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 408,492 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 764.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 460,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 407,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,990,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,109,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,374,000.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

