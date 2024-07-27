Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 2.8%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $309.00 and last traded at $316.67. Approximately 1,474,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,429,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.12.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.98.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

