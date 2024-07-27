Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 242,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 570% from the average daily volume of 36,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Aris Mining Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

