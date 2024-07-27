argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issues Earnings Results

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34, Zacks reports. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $494.46. 770,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,737. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $532.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.05.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

