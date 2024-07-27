Ardor One Day Volume Reaches $5.71 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $71.90 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00042297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

