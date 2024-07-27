Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,253. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

