Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Arbor Metals shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 61,783 shares changing hands.

Arbor Metals Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 368.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -3.80.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

