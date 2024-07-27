Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

APTO stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.