Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aptorum Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ APM opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptorum Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

