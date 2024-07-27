AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. AptarGroup updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.380-1.460 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.38-1.46 EPS.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.66. 562,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,725. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $151.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.10.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.