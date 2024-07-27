Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFT. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 77.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFT remained flat at $14.86 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

