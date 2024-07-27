Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Anglo American Stock Performance

AAUKF opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

