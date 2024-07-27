Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Anglo American Stock Performance
AAUKF opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $35.70.
Anglo American Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.