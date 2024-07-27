Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Trading Down 1.8%

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.73. 520,577 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 763% from the average session volume of 60,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $307 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 157,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

