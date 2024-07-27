Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.02 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.80). Approximately 157,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 166,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.83).

Anexo Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.16 million, a PE ratio of 476.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Anexo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,538.46%.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

