Analysts Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYGR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VYGR opened at $9.27 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $504.20 million, a PE ratio of -185.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.