Analysts Set First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) PT at $21.50

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 55.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

