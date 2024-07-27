Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) PT at $66.38

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE GOLF opened at $71.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,945,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,318,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,754,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,673,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

