Analysts Set 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Target Price at $3.11

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGHT shares. StockNews.com lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $3.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in 8X8 by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

