Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20,527.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 930,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,232,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $5.51 on Friday, reaching $226.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,296,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.02 and a 200 day moving average of $207.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

