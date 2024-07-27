Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 23,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 18,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.96 million, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Travel Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Amplify Travel Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Amplify Travel Tech ETF

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

