Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,787,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 283,138 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4,193.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 229,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 224,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,473,000 after purchasing an additional 205,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,514,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,383,000 after purchasing an additional 201,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

ABCB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. 486,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameris Bancorp

About Ameris Bancorp

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.