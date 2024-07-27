Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $62.17. 486,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,011. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

