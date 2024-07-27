Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.
Ameris Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of ABCB stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $62.17. 486,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,011. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on ABCB
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ameris Bancorp
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.