AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $5.18 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.37.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

