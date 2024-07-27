Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Shares Down 1.2%

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.50 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.07). 2,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 19,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.08).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £123.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.22.

Get Amati AIM VCT alerts:

Amati AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.67%.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.