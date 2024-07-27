Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 246,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 138,908 shares.The stock last traded at $30.94 and had previously closed at $31.88.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $108,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $229,077.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $108,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,263 shares of company stock worth $545,949. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 122,722 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 69,416 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $983.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

