Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 246,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 138,908 shares.The stock last traded at $30.94 and had previously closed at $31.88.

The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $229,077.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $208,792.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at $349,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $229,077.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,263 shares of company stock valued at $545,949. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

