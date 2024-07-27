Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.74.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average of $160.35. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.