Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $85.88 and last traded at $85.73, with a volume of 218253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.63.

The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 505,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

